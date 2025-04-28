FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of FIGS worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

FIGS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $656.58 million, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

FIGS Profile



FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

