First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $43,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 437,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,173.75. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

