Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, an increase of 12,544.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 718,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fortescue Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $20.21 on Monday. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

