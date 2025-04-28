Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Fresh Del Monte Produce to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $52,474.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,769.16. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at $110,941.65. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

