FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,456,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 3.3 %

FDEC opened at $42.96 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $950.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

