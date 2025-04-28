FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,222,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $30.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.10. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 113.09%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

View Our Latest Report on FCEL

About FuelCell Energy

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.