Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Futu by 241.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Futu by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Futu Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $87.85 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

