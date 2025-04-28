Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cfra Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.