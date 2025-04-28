Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cfra Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
