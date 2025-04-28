GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GATX by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GATX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,881,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GATX Price Performance
GATX stock opened at $144.88 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.00.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
GATX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.