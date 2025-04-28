GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GATX by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GATX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,881,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $144.88 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

