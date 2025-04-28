Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFNW shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a P/E ratio of 205.11 and a beta of 0.25. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 1.34%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

