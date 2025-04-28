Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 107.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MGTX opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.21. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 633.05% and a negative return on equity of 146.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeiraGTx

In other MeiraGTx news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 882,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,964. This represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,969.22. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

