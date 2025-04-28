GFL Environmental (GFL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFL opened at $48.97 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

