Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $26.32 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $695.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

