Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

Greystone Logistics stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.22. Greystone Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.