Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $502.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.86.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $406.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.86 and a 1-year high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

