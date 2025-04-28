Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

HAS opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

