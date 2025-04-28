Herbalife (HLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $6.65 on Monday. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $673.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,125. The trade was a 3.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.