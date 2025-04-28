Invesco Ltd. Acquires 22,161 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

