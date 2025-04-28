Invesco Ltd. Acquires 25,080 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,434,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 714,940 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

