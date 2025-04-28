Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 16,773.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 479,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,954,000 after buying an additional 99,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 127.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.69 and a twelve month high of $127.32.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

