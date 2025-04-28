Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 21,563.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

