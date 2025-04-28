Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,337 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,271,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 223,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 327,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price target on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective (down from $2.80) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

