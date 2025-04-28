Invesco Ltd. Buys 15,651 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $442.19 million, a PE ratio of 397.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

