Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary T. Fazio acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Sleep Number Trading Up 6.7 %

Sleep Number stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.07.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

