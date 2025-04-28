Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,526,806.32. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Trading Up 10.4 %

NETGEAR stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.03. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTGR

About NETGEAR

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.