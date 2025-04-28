Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 933.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,432 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 866,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 184,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SABA opened at $8.51 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

