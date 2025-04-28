Invesco Ltd. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SFL were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 2,095.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 429,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,862,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Price Performance

SFL stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.57. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

SFL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

