Invesco Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after buying an additional 182,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 766,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. This trade represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

