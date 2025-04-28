Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,978,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,300. This trade represents a 47.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,819 shares of company stock worth $6,403,080 in the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.