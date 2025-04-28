Invesco Ltd. Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

CLPT opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.97. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLPT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

