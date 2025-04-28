Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 83,109 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 83,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,581,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $16,545,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $5,691,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 116,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

