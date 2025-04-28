Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 300,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 212,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.54. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

