Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 351.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $103.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.