Invesco Ltd. Sells 237,725 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853,809 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 237,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,811,863 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $295,544,000 after purchasing an additional 931,684 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 6,542,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 3,895,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 859,214 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,807,393 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Read Our Latest Report on RIG

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.