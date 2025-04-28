Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,487 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Five9 by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165,487 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Five9 by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $4,597,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $60.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.