Invesco Ltd. Sells 64,400 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,666,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 898,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,586,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 375,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,637,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $3,118,500.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,905 shares in the company, valued at $35,439,237.15. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 11,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $131,159.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 590,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,935.69. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

