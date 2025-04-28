Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Biglari by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 48.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BH stock opened at $222.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $271.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.77.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($36.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.12 million for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

