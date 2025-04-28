Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

