iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,168 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEV opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

