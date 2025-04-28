iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.