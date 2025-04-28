iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SUSA opened at $113.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

