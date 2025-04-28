JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCO stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.