JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Denny’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other news, CEO Kelli Valade acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $49,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,094.78. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn bought 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,423.28. The trade was a 9.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DENN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DENN

Denny’s Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $3.58 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.