JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 93,309 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 319.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109,090 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $354.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

