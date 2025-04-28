Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kennametal worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Insider Activity

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This represents a 14.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.4 %

Kennametal stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

