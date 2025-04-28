Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.55%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

