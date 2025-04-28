Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 2,702.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 275,600 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.