Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,793 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,910,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,792,000 after buying an additional 1,400,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,861,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after buying an additional 779,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 692,982 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $19,348,000. Finally, Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $5,208,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.24.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CGON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

