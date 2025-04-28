Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFST. KeyCorp started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.53 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.30.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.