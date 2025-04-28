Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of ACM Research worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other ACM Research news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,060. The trade was a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,046. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

